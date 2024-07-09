LHSC’s upcoming community table gives microphone to Indigenous voices

On July 24, London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) is inviting First Nations, Métis, Inuit and Urban Indigenous (FNMIU) patients, families and community members to attend the second annual Indigenous Voices Matter event.

Attendees will be welcomed to the Four Points by Sheraton in London, and given the opportunity to ask questions, provide input, and share personal experiences of receiving care.

“We are proud to once again engage in meaningful discussions with Indigenous patients, families and community members,” said Chantel Antone, Senior Director of the Office of Indigenous Health at LHSC. “At last year’s event, we received a lot of feedback on how we can improve care experiences and contribute to better health outcomes for Indigenous patients. I am excited for this year’s attendees to see the progress we have made so far.”

You can register for the event right now here.