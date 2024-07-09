LHSC’s upcoming community table gives microphone to Indigenous voices
On July 24, London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) is inviting First Nations, Métis, Inuit and Urban Indigenous (FNMIU) patients, families and community members to attend the second annual Indigenous Voices Matter event.
Attendees will be welcomed to the Four Points by Sheraton in London, and given the opportunity to ask questions, provide input, and share personal experiences of receiving care.
“We are proud to once again engage in meaningful discussions with Indigenous patients, families and community members,” said Chantel Antone, Senior Director of the Office of Indigenous Health at LHSC. “At last year’s event, we received a lot of feedback on how we can improve care experiences and contribute to better health outcomes for Indigenous patients. I am excited for this year’s attendees to see the progress we have made so far.”
You can register for the event right now here.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Unplanned thermal generation outage' among issues leading to Alberta grid alert
The Alberta Electric System Operator declared a grid alert for the province on Monday evening, with officials saying a number of faults led to the bulletin.
Mayor of town where Munro lived would 'consider' amending monument honouring her
The mayor of the municipality where Alice Munro lived for much of her adult life says he would 'consider' amending the monument to the celebrated writer outside the public library in Clinton, Ont., although he does not personally support such a move.
5 things to know as Canada meets Argentina in 'David vs. Goliath' Copa semifinal
After a dramatic win over Venezuela in the Copa America quarterfinal, the Canadian men’s soccer team takes on Argentina in a David versus Goliath semifinal on Tuesday night.
Two animals euthanized after being injured during Calgary Stampede rodeo
A steer that was injured during the Calgary Stampede's rodeo competition on Monday night had to be euthanized, the second animal to die during this year's competition, event organizers confirmed.
What's on the agenda as Justin Trudeau heads to NATO leaders' summit
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be gathering with NATO leaders today to mark the 75th anniversary of the defensive alliance as Russia escalates its aggression towards Ukraine.
Green Party deputy leader stepping down for 'personal reasons'
Green Party Deputy Leader Jonathan Pedneault has announced he is stepping down, citing personal reasons. He said it had been 'the honour of a lifetime' to serve the country as part of the party.
Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet are officially divorced
Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet are officially divorced. A Los Angeles County judge's dissolution of the marriage of the two actors, who had already been separated for years, took effect Tuesday.
Elephants trample a Spanish tourist to death in South Africa. He left a car to take photos
Elephants trampled to death a Spanish tourist at a South African wildlife reserve after he left his vehicle and approached a herd to take photographs, police and local government authorities said Tuesday.
LIVE AT 11:15 AM Manitoba RCMP arrest 7 in child exploitation investigation
The RCMP has arrested seven people and laid 65 charges in connection to a child exploitation and human trafficking investigation.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.