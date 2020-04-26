LONDON -- Who says there's no such thing as a free lunch?

Some respiratory therapists at LHSC got a much-deserved meal from Qdoba Sunday courtesy of the London Ice Dawgs Youth Hockey Club.

The restaurant also matched the Ice Dawgs donation, as well as providing a discount for future organized meals.

Respiratory therapists serve a vital role helping patients suffering from COVID-19.

In severe cases, respiratory therapists are responsible for intubation and ventilation.