LHSC RTs enjoy a free lunch courtesy of the London Ice Dawgs and Qdoba
Published Sunday, April 26, 2020 3:47PM EDT Last Updated Sunday, April 26, 2020 3:48PM EDT
LHSC RTs enjoy a free lunch courtesy of the London Ice Dawgs and Qdoba on April 26, 2020. (Kaylan Jean/Facebook)
LONDON -- Who says there's no such thing as a free lunch?
Some respiratory therapists at LHSC got a much-deserved meal from Qdoba Sunday courtesy of the London Ice Dawgs Youth Hockey Club.
The restaurant also matched the Ice Dawgs donation, as well as providing a discount for future organized meals.
Respiratory therapists serve a vital role helping patients suffering from COVID-19.
In severe cases, respiratory therapists are responsible for intubation and ventilation.