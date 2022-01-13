LHSC reports 134 inpatients with COVID-19, Middlesex-London surpasses 25K cases

For a third day, the London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) is reporting a record high number of inpatients with COVID-19.

LHSC is reporting 134 inpatients with COVID-19, up by five in the last 24 hours. The number of patients in adult Critical Care has climbed to 24 from 21 on Wednesday. Eight inpatients are in Children's Hospital, an increase of two, with five or fewer in pediatric Critical Care.

Of those in hospital, 74 are being treated for COVID-19 while another 61 are being treated for other issues but have also tested positive. Meanwhile 509 LHSC staff are positive, a slight decline in the last 24 hours.

At St. Joseph's Health Care 123 workers are positive, up from 105 on Wednesday, along with 77 patients/residents, with the resident cases largely associated with outbreaks at the Mount Hope Centre for Long Term Care and the Parkwood Institute.

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting 323 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 and one new death in the region.

Middlesex-London now has 3,648 active cases, a slight decline over the past couple of days, and seen a total of 25,227 cases, with 21,314 resolved, and 265 related deaths.

The new death, a woman in her 100s, was associated with a long-term care home.

The seven-day moving average of case counts dropped to 355, down from 400.4 on Wednesday, while the 25-39-year-old age group has the highest rate of active cases, with 1,015.7 per 100,000.

There are more than two dozen active outbreaks in seniors' facilities in the region and three in units at LHSC.

REGIONAL COVID-19 COUNTS

Here are the most recently available numbers from other local public health authorities:

Elgin-Oxford – 112 new, 1,173 active, 8,831 total, 7,531 resolved, 127 deaths (one new)

Grey-Bruce – 33 new cases, 238 active, 4,711 total, 4,441 resolved, 27 deaths (two new)

Huron-Perth – 30 new, 1,189 active, 4,306 total, 3,039 resolved, 78 deaths

Sarnia-Lambton – 147 new, 870 active, 7,427 total, 6,464 resolved, 93 deaths (two new)

Across the province, Ontario health officials reported another jump in those hospitalized with COVID-19, while ICU admissions declined slighte.

Health officials are reminding residents that the number of people who actually have COVID-19 in the community is likely much higher that the numbers being reported.