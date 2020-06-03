LONDON, ONT. -- Starting Wednesday, all patients and visitors are required to wear a mask as they enter London Health Sciences Centre.

Masks will be provided at patient and visitor entrances but people are encouraged to wear their own.

This includes cloth masks.

According to officials, patients who fail symptom screenings - but have a required appointment - will be required to wear a hospital-provided mask.

Patients who can't wear one because of health conditions will be exempt.

Paediatric patients under five-years-old, who can't tolerate wearing one, are also exempt.