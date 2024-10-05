Leamington business and property owners fined $10,000 for fire code violations
A Leamington property and businessowner are facing $10,000 fines following Ontario Fire Code violations.
The Municipality issued a stern reminder for code violators, as both were fined following a warning issued by Leamington Fire Services.
The court ruling handed down at the end of August is a stern reminder that fire safety is no joke.
“Ontario Fire Code violations put both building occupants and responding firefighters at serious risk,” said Leamington Fire Chief Don Williamson. “Our fire prevention officers are dedicated to working with owners to ensure compliance through education and regular inspections. When voluntary compliance isn’t achieved, we have no choice but to pursue enforcement through the provincial court system. This conviction underscores the seriousness of failing to meet fire safety standards and the substantial penalties that can follow.”
Fines under the Ontario Fire Code can be as high as $50,000 or a year of imprisonment, or as much as $100,000 for corporations.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
WATCH LIVE Video shows person break into Old Montreal building before fatal fire that killed mother, daughter
The two people who died in a major fire in Old Montreal on Friday were a mother and her seven-year-old daughter, sources told Noovo Info.
Tropical Storm Milton forms in Gulf of Mexico, could intensify as a hurricane threatening Florida
Tropical Storm Milton has formed in the Gulf of Mexico. It is located 220 miles (355 kilometres) north-northeast of Veracruz, Mexico.
'I screamed in shock and horror': Family faces deadly Vancouver hit-and-run driver during sentencing
The sentencing of the man who pleaded guilty in the deadly hit-and-run in Kitsilano two years ago began on Friday.
Frequent drinking of fizzy beverages and fruit juice are linked to an increased risk of stroke: research
New data raises questions about the drinks people consume and the potential risks associated with them, according to researchers at Galway University in Ireland, in partnership with Hamilton’s McMaster University.
Northwestern Ont. woman charged with arson with disregard for human life
A 30-year-old northwestern Ontario woman has been charged with arson following a structure fire Thursday night, police say.
OPP charge driver going 175 km/h on Highway 417 in Ottawa
Ontario Provincial Police have laid stunt charges against a driver caught speeding 75 km/h over the speed limit on Highway 417 in Ottawa's west end.
Looking for cheap flights for the holidays? Here are some tips to remember
Travelling on a budget can be stressful, but there are ways you can ensure you're getting the best deal on flights as the holiday season approaches.
A French judge in a shocking rape case allows the public to see some of the video evidence
A French judge in the trial of dozens of men accused of raping an unconscious woman whose now former husband had repeatedly drugged her so that he and others could assault her decided on Friday to allow the public to see some of the video recordings of the alleged rapes.
The Menendez brothers case is not the only one that's been affected by a true crime documentary
Being an armchair detective has turned into an American obsession, fueled by an abundance of true-crime content in podcasts and television series. But some of those projects have sparked actual legal developments.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.