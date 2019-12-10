LONDON, ONT. -- London city council handed out several awards to groups that lead the way in promoting human rights at city hall on Tuesday.

The Diversity, Race Relations and Inclusivity Awards (DRRIA) recognized each group’s contribution towards diversity, anti-racism and inclusivity.

This year, DRRIA awarded Top Event Productions, 3M Employee Resources Group, Big Bikes Giveaway, Community Living London, and Western University’s Muslim Students Organization.