Owen Sound woman admits to killing kittens
CTV London
Published Saturday, May 12, 2018 11:57AM EDT
An Owen Sound woman has been charged after she admitted to killing a pair of three-month-old kittens in her care.
Police were tipped off by a concerned citizen Friday night.
When officers talked to her, she described to what police call a, " gruesome incident" before she threw them away in a public garbage can.
The 53-year-old woman was arrested and a small dog in her possession was removed for her home.
She was released with a June 21 court date.
In the meantime, she cannot own or be in possession of any animal.