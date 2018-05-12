

An Owen Sound woman has been charged after she admitted to killing a pair of three-month-old kittens in her care.

Police were tipped off by a concerned citizen Friday night.

When officers talked to her, she described to what police call a, " gruesome incident" before she threw them away in a public garbage can.

The 53-year-old woman was arrested and a small dog in her possession was removed for her home.

She was released with a June 21 court date.

In the meantime, she cannot own or be in possession of any animal.