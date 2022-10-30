LDCSB provides labour update, Sunday evening

The London District Catholic School Board addressed parents, guardians, and staff regarding the potential upcoming strike, Sunday evening.

The website post stated, "we will be engaging in full withdrawal of services beginning Friday November 4," should a new agreement not be reached by the province.

With provincial-level mediation sessions scheduled, it is anticipated that more information will be provided this week.

"Any decisions regarding LDCSB schools and services will be made in the interests of student and staff safety, security and well-being."

Those affected are being asked to check their email, SchoolMessenger and the LDCSB website and social media for updates.