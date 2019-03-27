

CTV London





A compromise at City Hall has led to the approval of the 2019 budget for the London Downtown Business Association.

Just last week the Corporate Services Committee was deadlocked and unwilling to approve the budget because of concerns raised by a number of merchants.

However the board of directors warned that without funding their hands would be tied.

Tuesday night councillor Josh Morgan presented a compromise reached between the concerned businesses and the board which allowed council to approve the budget with conditions.

An Ad hoc committee to resolve the dispute will be set up to recommend changes in June.