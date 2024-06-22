Laurier Secondary School student identified as subject of south London, Ont. death investigation

Police are investigating the death of an 18-year-old man in south London.

Around 10 p.m. on Friday, officers responded to Southdale Road East and Millbank Drive for a disturbance call.

When they got there, a man was found with life-threatening injuries and taken to hospital by paramedics where he was pronounced deceased.

CTV News spoke with the father of the victim who said his son, who attended Sir Wilfrid Laurier Secondary School, was the victim of a stabbing.

The public is advised that there will be an increased police presence in the area while the Major Crimes section of London police investigates.

London police are investigating the death of a man in the are of Southdale Road East and Millbank Drive. June 22, 2024. (Brent Lale/CTV News London)