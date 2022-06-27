Late night blaze at London auto wrecker
It was a late night for firefighters in London on Sunday.
Crews were called to an auto wreckers where a steel bin full of wood caught fire around 10 p.m..
According to a social media post, the fire was quickly extinguished.
There’s no word on the cause of the fire and no injuries have been reported.
Canada outperformed most G10 countries during first two years of pandemic response: study
Canada handled key aspects of the COVID-19 response better in the first two years of the pandemic than most G10 countries, according to a new study by researchers from the University of Toronto, Unity Health Toronto and St. Michael's hospital.
G7 leaders confer with Zelenskyy, prep new aid for Ukraine
Leading economic powers conferred by video link with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday as they underscored their commitment to Ukraine for the long haul with plans to pursue a price cap on Russian oil, raise tariffs on Russian goods and impose other new sanctions.
Avalanche dethrone Lightning to win Stanley Cup for 3rd time
After years of playoff disappointments, the Colorado Avalanche are back atop hockey's mountain with a 2-1 Game 6 win against the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions Tampa Bay Lightning.
Republican calls overturning Roe v. Wade a 'victory for white life'
U.S. Rep. Mary Miller of Illinois, speaking at a rally Saturday night with former U.S. President Donald Trump, called the Supreme Court's decision overturning Roe v. Wade a 'victory for white life.'
What's the impact of a Russian debt default?
Russia is poised to default on its foreign debt for the first time since the Bolshevik Revolution more than a century ago, further alienating the country from the global financial system following sanctions imposed over its war in Ukraine.
PM Trudeau to meet India's Modi one-on-one at G7 sidelines
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed G7 leaders virtually at their summit in Germany as they discussed the threat to global stability posed by Russia's invasion of his country.
NASA launches first rocket from Australian space centre
NASA has successfully launched a rocket from Australia's remote Northern Territory, making history as the agency's first commercial spaceport launch outside the United States.
Connecting Indigenous inmates to their culture: Grand Chief performs at Manitoba prison
Behind prison walls, National Indigenous People's Day was celebrated this month, with inmates at a Manitoba federal prison granted access to music, drumming and sharing circles — positive steps forward to reconnect Indigenous inmates with their culture and rehabilitate a group that is incarcerated at a disproportionate rate.
Hundreds of thousands celebrate return of Toronto Pride parade to downtown streets
Hundreds of thousands of people lined the streets of downtown Toronto on Sunday as the city's Pride parade returned for the first time in two years.
Kitchener
Encampment developments, field trips, new hospital: Top stories of the week
The latest developments for encampments in Waterloo Region, field trips being paid for, and a new hospital for the area round out the top stories of the week.
'COVID-19 lingers on': Essential caregiver warns pandemic not over
An essential caregiver in Waterloo Region is looking to remind the community that the COVID-19 pandemic is not over and the protections in place for the most vulnerable may not be enough.
Windsor
LaSalle emergency services on scene of structure fire
Police and fire crews in LaSalle are on scene of a structure fire.
Seasonal temperatures for Windsor-Essex this week
Temperatures in Windsor-Essex for the next few days will be seasonal with low humidity.
Inflation adds pressure to win for amateur lacrosse teams
Amateur organizations are doing whatever they can to shield players from the effects of inflation, as travel costs reach record highs.
Barrie
Barrie transit not returning to full operating schedule
City staff have notified council that transit won't return to full operation this year, frustrating several residents.
Midland library unveils new space made for teens, by teens
The Midland Public Library has unveiled a new space for teens to reach out to an age group that often loses touch with the local library.
-
Driver transported to hospital following collision in Tiny Township
Emergency crews were notified of the collision around 10:40 a.m. Sunday.
Northern Ontario
Just keep your returns: U.S. stores weigh paying you not to bring back unwanted items
The chaotic mix of record fuel prices and an unending supply chain crisis have U.S. retailers considering the unthinkable: Instead of returning your unwanted items, just keep them.
'Deepest apologies': Central Alberta rodeo organizers shocked by parade float
Organizers of a central Alberta rodeo and its parade committee are calling for calm after a float in this weekend's parade, which possessed a racist theme, was seen in the procession.
Ottawa
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Ottawa prepares for Canada Day celebrations
The city of Ottawa and Ottawa police will provide an update on preparations for Canada Day at 9:30 a.m. CTVNewsOttawa.ca will broadcast the media conference live.
-
Ottawa high school students petition to remove principal over alleged racism
Students at Hillcrest High School in Ottawa took part in a walkout after some students say they have been victims of racist treatment. Allegations of racism have been swirling at the school for months and now the Ottawa Carleton District School Board is investigating the incidents.
-
Sun and clouds to start the last week of June in the capital
Sun and clouds to start the last week of June in the capital
Toronto
Driver dead after car strikes pole in north Vaughan
A driver is dead after a vehicle struck a pole in the northern area of Vaughan early on Sunday night, local police say.
-
'Stay on trails:' Giant hogweed found near Evergreen Brickworks
Metrolinx is warning the public after Giant hogweed was recently found by some of its train tracks near Evergreen Brickworks.
-
Montreal
Stepson arrested after stepfather stabbed and killed and three others injured in spree in Montreal
A man in crisis stabbed several people Sunday morning in downtown Montreal, leaving one dead and three injured.
-
Rent price explosion continues to accelerate in Quebec, regions more affected
Rental prices continue to soar in Quebec, and regions outside of major urban centres appear to be more affected, according to data compiled by the Regroupement des comités logement et associations de locataires du Québec (RCLALQ).
-
Altercation between Longueuil police officer, suspect leaves one man injured
Quebec's independent bureau of investigations is analyzing an altercation involving a Longueuil police officer that left one man seriously injured.
Atlantic
HMCS Kingston and Summerside set off for Operation Reassurance
As HMCS Kingston and Summerside pulled away from Halifax Harbour and deployed for Operation Reassurance, there was no shortage of emotion from family members who came to see them off.
-
Abortion rights: Maritimers react to overturning of Roe vs. Wade
It's a United States Supreme Court decision that has created headlines and shockwaves around the world, and here in the Maritimes.
-
Maritime gas prices ride high as road trip season shifts into new gear
Gas prices at over two dollars a litre may be too much for some drivers to ignore this summer.
Winnipeg
High water levels and strong winds leading to flooding in Gimli
Residents in Gimli are dealing with overland flooding due to high water levels on Lake Winnipeg and strong winds.
-
'We can't believe it': Winnipeggers come together to throw surprise baby shower for new Ukrainian couple
A Winnipeg woman is making sure a couple from Ukraine is feeling right at home as they prepare to welcome their first child.
Calgary
'Deepest apologies': Central Alberta rodeo organizers shocked by parade float
Organizers of a central Alberta rodeo and its parade committee are calling for calm after a float in this weekend's parade, which possessed a racist theme, was seen in the procession.
-
Shooting in southeast Calgary under investigation
Police are looking for suspects after they say a man was injured in a shooting late Saturday.
-
Skiing in the sun: Banff's Sunshine Village offered extended fun
If you are looking for some more time on the slopes even though it's already summer, you might be pleased by an opportunity at Banff Sunshine Village.
Edmonton
'Largest spiritual Indigenous gathering' to return during Pope's visit to Alberta
People are getting ready to return to Wakamne, God's Lake, on pilgrimage when the Pope visits Alberta.
-
Search continues for missing 13-year-old girl
The Edmonton Police Service is searching for a 13-year-old girl that was last seen Friday morning.
-
Changing lives, one puppy at a time: Dogs With Wings celebrates newest grad class
Twenty-five new service dogs and their families celebrated the achievement of graduating from Alberta's only internationally accredited assistance dog agency Sunday.
Vancouver
Paramedics urge caution as temperatures rise across Lower Mainland
While most of B.C. remains under a special weather statement as the summer's first hot weather rolls through, the advisory has been upgraded to a heat warning for the Lower Mainland.
-
Overturning of Roe v. Wade condemned at Vancouver rally
About a hundred people gathered in downtown Vancouver on Sunday afternoon denouncing the U.S. Supreme court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, which secured constitutional protection for abortion rights in the country for nearly 50 years.
-
A heat warning is in effect and these Metro Vancouver cities have opened cooling centres
With a heat warning in effect for Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley, several cities have opened up dedicated indoor cooling centres and outdoor cooling stations. We've compiled a list of what's available and where.