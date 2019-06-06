

CTV London





Stratford police say they've seized methamphetamine and cocaine valued at $25,400, in what's believed to be the larges meth seizure ever in the city.

Following a two-month investigation, police say a 41-year-old Stratford man was arrested during a traffic stop around 2 a.m. Thursday.

A search located 253 grams of methamphetamine and a gram of cocaine.

The suspect has been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking and two counts of possession of a Schedule I substance.

Police say a during subsequent search of the accused's residence on Huron Street investigators found two imitation firearms and four double-edged knives.

He was being held pending a bail hearing on Thursday.