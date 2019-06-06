Featured
Largest ever methamphetamine seizure in Stratford: police
Methamphetamine, cocaine and weapons seized in Stratford, Ont. on Thursday, June 6, 2019 are seen in this image released by the Stratford Police Service.
CTV London
Published Thursday, June 6, 2019 4:18PM EDT
Stratford police say they've seized methamphetamine and cocaine valued at $25,400, in what's believed to be the larges meth seizure ever in the city.
Following a two-month investigation, police say a 41-year-old Stratford man was arrested during a traffic stop around 2 a.m. Thursday.
A search located 253 grams of methamphetamine and a gram of cocaine.
The suspect has been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking and two counts of possession of a Schedule I substance.
Police say a during subsequent search of the accused's residence on Huron Street investigators found two imitation firearms and four double-edged knives.
He was being held pending a bail hearing on Thursday.