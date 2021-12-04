Langley defeats London in Canadian Bowl
The Langley Rams defeated the London Beefeaters 37-0 to win the CFJL Canadian Bowl, Dec. 4, 2021. (Source: CJFL News / Twitter)
The Langley Rams are the 2021 Canadian Junior Football League (CJFL) champions.
In a game of firsts, Langley defeated the host London Beefeaters 37-0.
This was the first time London hosted the Canadian bowl and the first time Langley walked away with the win.
The game was played Saturday afternoon at Western University’s Alumni Field.