LONDON
London

    • Lanes reopen following collision at Highbury and Hamilton

    A police car drives by London Police Headquarters in London, Ont. on Monday, Jan. 29, 2024. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Geoff Robins) A police car drives by London Police Headquarters in London, Ont. on Monday, Jan. 29, 2024. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Geoff Robins)
    Emergency crews responded to a collision at Highbury Avenue and Hamilton Road Thursday evening.

    The southbound lanes of Highbury Avenue were closed for several hours as police conducted their investigation.

    Their investigation continues, but the road has since reopened. 

    Injuries are unknown at this time.

    Further details will be shared once they become available.

