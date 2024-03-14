Lanes closed due to collision at Highbury and Hamilton
Emergency crews responded to a collision at Highbury Avenue and Hamilton Road Thursday evening.
The southbound lanes of Highbury Avenue have been closed and police are asking motorists to avoid the area.
Injuries are unknown at this time.
Further details will be shared once they become available.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Michigan school shooter's father convicted of manslaughter
A Michigan jury on Thursday convicted the father of a teenager who fatally shot four classmates at a high school near Detroit of manslaughter after prosecutors argued he bore responsibility because he and his wife gave their son a gun and ignored warning signs of violence.
Judge rejects bid by Donald Trump to throw out classified documents case on constitutional grounds
A federal judge on Thursday rejected one bid by Donald Trump to throw out out his classified documents criminal case, and appeared skeptical during hours of arguments of a separate effort to scuttle the prosecution ahead of trial.
Homicide team investigating suspicious death near University of British Columbia
B.C.'s homicide team is investigating a suspicious death that happened near the University of British Columbia late Wednesday night.
'There are better ways': Toronto police issue statement after officer tells residents to leave car keys near front door amid home invasions
A bit of unconventional advice given to residents by an officer at an Etobicoke town hall last month has prompted the Toronto Police Service to clarify its position on preventing home invasions.
Why do I wake up at 3 a.m. every night?
Now wide awake from a once peaceful slumber, you roll over to check the clock and find it’s 3 a.m. That’s the same time you woke up last night. And the night before. What's going on?
Loblaw under fire for testing self-checkout receipt scanners at 4 Ontario locations
Loblaw is facing criticism after installing receipt scanners in four of its southern Ontario stores this week as part of a pilot project.
Highway 39 crash near Rouleau, Sask., Wednesday was a 10 vehicle pileup: RCMP
One person was seriously injured in what RCMP said was a 10 vehicle pileup on Highway 39 near Rouleau, Sask., on Wednesday morning.
NHL and NHLPA reach a settlement on Blackhawks terminating Corey Perry's contract: sources
The NHL and NHL Players' Association have reached an undisclosed settlement to resolve Corey Perry's situation with the Chicago Blackhawks when they terminated his contract, two people with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press on Thursday.
Prince William praises Diana at London event
Prince William praised his mother the late Princess Diana at an event in London on Thursday, saying she taught him that everyone 'has the potential to give something back.'
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.