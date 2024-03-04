LONDON
London

    • Lane restrictions at Fanshawe Park Road and Richmond Street begins Monday

    Phase 2 of construction for the Fanshawe Park Road and Richmond Street Intersection Improvements project begins March 4, 2024. (Source: City of London) Phase 2 of construction for the Fanshawe Park Road and Richmond Street Intersection Improvements project begins March 4, 2024. (Source: City of London)
    Share

    Phase 2 of construction for the Fanshawe Park Road and Richmond Street Intersection Improvements project begins Monday.

    Lanes will be restricted on both directions of Fanshawe Park Road between both ends of North Centre Road until approximately fall 2024.

    The City of London said during this time, some turning restrictions will be in place to support traffic flow through this busy corridor.

    Drivers travelling eastbound and westbound on Fanshawe Park Road are advised to expect delays and are encouraged to use alternative routes when possible.

    Pedestrian access will be maintained throughout this work on at least one side of the road.

    The City said some LTC stops along Fanshawe Park Road may be impacted during construction and transit riders are advised to visit the LTC website.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Ex-Trump Organization CFO to plead guilty to perjury charges

    The former chief financial officer of the Trump Organization is expected to plead guilty to perjury charges on Monday related to testimony he gave in a civil investigation into the real estate company’s finances, a person familiar with the investigation said.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News