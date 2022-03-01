Land swap deal for new school in northwest London reappears at planning committee meeting

A land deal backed by London city council last fall resurfaced at Monday's meeting of the planning committee.

Council awaits a re-zoning application to expedite a new school at Sunningdale Road and Hyde Park Road in exchange for permitting a residential development across the street.

Neighbouring property owners asked city hall to fast-track even more development north of Sunningdale Monday.

But councillors who oppose the land deal suggested the request is evidence of a slippery slope towards urban sprawl in north London.

"We just saw through two delegations exactly the type of problems that, I’ll say it, this horse trading created," said Coun. Stephen Turner.

"Whatever misgivings people might have about future rezoning or land uses, I think those need to come forward if an application comes forward that raises your concern," added Coun. Shawn Lewis.

Council will make a final decision at its next meeting March 22.