Lambton OPP officer hospitalized after contacting fentanyl following traffic stop

A Lambton County OPP officer was hospitalized after coming into contact with fentanyl following a traffic stop Monday.

OPP say an officer stopped a vehicle on Second Street in Thedford around 10 p.m. with stolen licence plates. The driver was arrested without incident.

The officer discovered the vehicle was also stolen along with a second set of plates. A replica firearm and fentanyl were also located.

One of the investigating officers began to experience symptoms of contacting fentanyl and was taken to hospital via ambulance. The officer has since been released.

A 26-year-old North Middlesex man has been charged with several offences and is being held in custody pending a bail hearing.