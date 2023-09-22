Lambton-Kent-Middlesex MPP and Labour Minister Monte McNaughton leaves politics
The sudden resignation by Ontario Labour Minister Monte McNaughton has sent shockwaves through Queens Park and southwestern Ontario.
On Friday morning, the four-term MPP representing Lambton-Kent-Middlesex issued a statement that reads, “It is always difficult to know the right time to leave politics. After much soul searching over the summer months, I have accepted a job in the private sector.”
McNaughton was first elected in 2011.
As labour minister he successfully built strong relationships with construction unions and advanced training programs to get more people into the trades.
He was seen as a close political ally to Premier Doug Ford and expressed gratitude in his statement.
“I support Premier Ford and am proud to have served in his cabinet. I am forever grateful for the opportunities he's given me to contribute to this amazing province. I believe strongly in his team and its vision. I know they will continue to do great things for the people of this province,” the statement reads.
The high-profile resignation comes a day after Premier Doug Ford reversed the province’s plan to open the Greenbelt to residential development.
McNaughton said his decision to step away from politics is unrelated.
“I realize that recent events will cause some to speculate about the reasons for my departure. I want those people to know that my decision is completely unrelated to those events,” McNaughton said in his statement.
His statement thanks his wife and daughter for sacrifices made during his political career.
“I'm making this decision because it's the right one for me and my family,” his statement explains.
