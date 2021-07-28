SARNIA, ONT. -- One of the early hotspots for COVID-19 in Southwestern Ontario, Lambton County now appears to be one of the first regions to show signs of emerging from the grips of the pandemic.

Lambton added four new cases on Wednesday, bringing the total number of active cases to just six.

For many, it’s a feeling of relief, and a feeling that once again it’s safe to enjoy life and each other’s company.

“I especially missed the girls because these are the people that I rely on and tell everything to, so it’s great to be back with them again,” said Sarnia resident Elizabeth Guindon, who was joined by two friends at the city’s waterfront for a get-together.

It's a simple joy in life that was sorely missed, said Guindon’s friend Bernadette Orrange.

“It was lonely. ‘Cause I’m by myself so it was very lonely because I could only see my daughter. Yeah, it was different.”

Early in the vaccination rollout Lambton adopted the Grey-Bruce model of so-called hockey hub-style clinics. By all accounts it has been a success. The vaccination rate for those eligible is 76 per cent with a single dose, and 66 per cent with two doses.

“I think the fact that the vaccination rates here are so high is testament to the fact that not only do we take it seriously, but we’re worried about our neighbours,” said Sarnia Councillor Mike Stark.

“We’re as optimistic as we’ve ever been, but we can’t celebrate yet,” added Lambton County Warden Kevin Marriot.

He said while the statistics look promising, this is only the beginning of the end, “We know we have the Delta variant. We’re advocating to not stop wearing masks, even if you are vaccinated.”

In the meantime, the push is on to reach those still on the fence when it comes to being vaccinated.

Lambton Medical Officer of Health Dr. Sudit Ranade is encouraging the holdouts to consider what life could be like in the not-too-distant future.

“Think about how much easier your life is going to be in the fall if you are vaccinated. What I mean by that is, you know, there’s all these conversations around travel and the relationship with vaccinated. The opportunity to mazimize the kinds of things you can do will really be there for people who are vaccinated.”