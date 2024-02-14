Lambton County community sends Valentine’s Day cards to seniors

In February, the Lambton County Library delivers Valentine’s Day cards made by the community to elders living in long-term care homes.

It’s part of the library’s mobile delivery service. Normally, books are sent out to those who have difficulty accessing transportation or with mobility challenges.

But this month, the team delivers these sweet notes to seniors made at local schools and daycares.

Getting a Valentine still makes Ulla Sorensen giggle. She and her gal pals gathered around the kitchen table at Meadowview Villa to read their cards. They say it brings them joy.

“They’re so cute! All of them,” laughed Ulla. “Look at this heart!” she exclaimed as she pointed to a handmade card.

The ladies often get together in this room to drink tea and catch up, so Wednesday is more of a ‘Galentine’s’ celebration.

“We had a lot of laughs here today. It's just all the cards, the friendship we've had, the laughing we've had,” added Evelyn Stewardson.

The sweet notes are made by students from schools and daycares.

“It’s exciting for them, it's a social event, it let's them know that people care about them and are thinking about them in the community,” said Kristen, a Mobile Library Service employee.

This year, over 2,600 cards were sent to long-term care homes — 800 more than last year.

As they opened them together, the ladies reminisced about their decades-long relationships with their husbands.

“All these young guys were sitting around the table, and there was this guy kicking my feet…” said Ulla to her girlfriends. “I didn't think of it, but later on, I found out it was my husband that was kicking me trying to get my attention. And 66 years later, here we are!"

Almost seven decades of marriage! So CTV News had to ask what the key to everlasting love is.

“Learn to work together,” said Evelyn.

“Find the right one,” added Ulla.

“Get a good set of ear plugs,” Louella chimed in.