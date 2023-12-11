Knights fall short of a comeback in the Sault

Bryce McConnell-Barker scored the game winner at 10:45 of the third period as the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds edged the London Knights 5-4.

Jack Beck scored twice for the West Division-leading Greyhounds (20-8-2-0), while Matthew Virgilio and Andrew Gibson netted singles.

Sam Dickinson, Landon Sim, Isaiah George and Max McCue scored for the Knights (17-11-0-1).