LONDON
London

    • Knights fall short of a comeback in the Sault

     Bryce McConnell-Barker scored the game winner at 10:45 of the third period as the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds edged the London Knights 5-4.

    Jack Beck scored twice for the West Division-leading Greyhounds (20-8-2-0), while Matthew Virgilio and Andrew Gibson netted singles.

    Sam Dickinson, Landon Sim, Isaiah George and Max McCue scored for the Knights (17-11-0-1).

