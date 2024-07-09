LONDON
London

    • Knife seized, young man charged, after stealing from vendor at downtown London festival

    (CTV News file photo) (CTV News file photo)
    A downtown event over the weekend saw a 17-year-old boy arrested.

    On Sunday, in the area of Wellington Street and Dufferin Avenue, police say a group of young people were spotted taking something from a vendor, without paying. When confronted, one of the young men pulled out a knife.

    A witness photographed the young people, and the police were contacted.

    Nearby a young man was arrested in possession of stolen property, and a knife was recovered.

    The young man now faces charges of possession of property obtained by crime, and possession of a weapon.  

    Follow CTV News