Knife seized, young man charged, after stealing from vendor at downtown London festival
A downtown event over the weekend saw a 17-year-old boy arrested.
On Sunday, in the area of Wellington Street and Dufferin Avenue, police say a group of young people were spotted taking something from a vendor, without paying. When confronted, one of the young men pulled out a knife.
A witness photographed the young people, and the police were contacted.
Nearby a young man was arrested in possession of stolen property, and a knife was recovered.
The young man now faces charges of possession of property obtained by crime, and possession of a weapon.
