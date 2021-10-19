Kittens rescued from Hagersville, Ont. dumpster: OPP investigating

Middlesex Centre, Ont. -

Provincial police are investigating after five kittens were abandoned in a scrap metal bin in Hagersville, Ont.

OPP say the kittens were found in the bin next to a business on John Street by a passerby around 7 p.m. on Monday.

The passerby reportedly heard the sound of kittens crying and was able to pull two kittens out of a bucket of water and three others from inside the bin. One of the kittens in the bucket of water was deceased.

OPP say they are investigating the incident as a case of cruelty to animals.

The kittens have been relocated to a rescue organization.

Anyone who may have seen any suspicious persons or vehicles in the area or have any information is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.