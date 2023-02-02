Kitchener woman charged in Saugeen Shores overdose death

Manslaughter and drug trafficking charges have been laid in connection to the overdose death of an individual in 2021, according to police in Saugeen Shores.

According to a press release from the Saugeen Shores Police Service, in 2021 police attended a residence in Saugeen Shores for a fatal overdose death.

On Jan. 31, 2023, members of the Criminal Investigations Unit arrested and charged a 28-year-old woman from Kitchener with manslaughter and trafficking in a controlled substance for her alleged involvement.

The accused was remanded into custody while awaiting a show cause hearing.

The incident remains under investigation.

Police said that due to a publication ban, the information that can be released in reference to this case is limited.