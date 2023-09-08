Kindergarten class reunites after 75 years
It’s a day to reminisce for 25 former students of Hanover Public School who met for the first time 75 years ago, this week.
“Amazing to see these people. Some you still recognize at first sight, others I don’t know who they were. We all change a little bit, I guess,” said former Kindergartener, Robert Lamont.
After throwing himself an 80th birthday party this spring, Larry Yack, who resides in Kitchener, starting wondering what some of his former classmates from his Hanover days were up to.
“You know what, I said to myself, ‘A 75th reunion of a kindergarten class is probably something nobody else has ever done’,” he said.
So he reached out to some former students he remembered, who started searching their contact lists and the internet to find as many of the 58 kids who were part of the 1948 kindergarten classes at Hanover Public School as possible.
Jackie Gilbank, formerly Walker, who now resides in Sarnia, helped lead the search for her former classmates.
The 75th reunion for the 1948 kindergarten class of Hanover Public School on September 7, 2023. (Scott Miller/CTV News London)
“There’s a clue there, waiting, and it leads you down a path, and you find that person you didn’t think you’d ever find,” she said.
Of the 58 kindergarteners, 35 were found. About 25 were able to make it to the reunion, which took place at the Hanover Legion, which used to be Hanover Public School.
“This very room we’re standing in was actually the room that the kindergarten class was taught in 75 years ago,” said Yack.
It wasn’t a long visit, but it was a great opportunity to reconnect with classmates that met for the first time, in this very room, more than seven decades ago.
The 75th reunion for the 1948 kindergarten class of Hanover Public School on September 7, 2023. (Scott Miller/CTV News London)
“My mother kept a scrapbook of all the crafts we did in Kindergarten, and people say, oh yeah I remember doing those things. It might be the last time we see each other, who knows, but it’s great. It’s wonderful to have them here,” said Lamont, who just returned to Hanover after living in Toronto for most of his life.
“The first people you get to know outside of your own home, and you’re still in touch and you still want to be together. That’s pretty special. There’s a saying, that everything you need to learn in order to maneuver through this world, you learn in Kindergarten,” said Gilbank.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Poilievre rallies Conservatives hungry for a 'blue wave' with stump speech, base hits
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre tried painting himself as a prime minister in waiting in an election-style speech to party faithful Friday, filling it with messages he plans to take to Canadians, while throwing some red meat to his base.
'Disrespectful and destructive' vandalism on Canadian National Historic Site
Vandals have once again defaced a historic Indigenous site of pictographs in Ontario's Bon Echo Provincial Park.
Is hurricane Lee headed for Canada? The 'spaghetti models' can be misleading: expert
For residents of Canada's East Coast, some of the latest images showing the potential path northward for a rapidly intensifying hurricane Lee are disturbing.
RECAP | Poilievre's rally-style Conservative convention speech, as it happened
Pierre Poilievre delivered a rally-style speech at the Conservative convention aimed at pushing his 'common sense' message beyond the base, to the broader public. CTV News covered the address live, recap our minute-by-minute updates.
New footage from police body cams, drones shows how officers were overwhelmed during 'Freedom Convoy' protests in Ottawa
As the criminal trial of 'Freedom Convoy' leaders Tamara Lich and Chris Barber continues, the Crown has released never-before-seen video evidence showing what the occupation of the nation's capital was like from the police perspective.
B.C. health minister warns high emergency room demand may be 'new normal'
British Columbia Health Minister Adrian Dix says the province is experiencing unusually high demand for emergency medical services - even before the cold-and-flu season begins - and the situation may be a "new normal."
Christian group says it influenced Saskatchewan government over pronoun rules
The founder of a group described as a national Christian organization says it's been successful in influencing the Saskatchewan Party government to adopt pronoun and sexual education policies that affect children at school.
WATCH | Ex-military general says Canada being destroyed by 'woke movement'
Retired lieutenant general Michel Maisonneuve and his wife, Barbara, took the stage on Thursday at the Conservative Party convention, with the couple deriding Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's so-called 'woke agenda.'
'One Chip Challenge' product pulled from Canadian shelves after U.S. teen's death
The manufacturer of the One Chip Challenge is pulling the product from Canadian and U.S. shelves after a teen's death in Massachusetts.
Kitchener
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | UW stabbing suspect facing new terrorism charge
The man accused of a triple stabbing at the University of Waterloo is now facing a federal terrorism charge.
-
Ager Hasan’s sentencing decision delayed, victim advocate groups applaud parole recommendation
The sentencing hearing for Ager Hasan wrapped up on Friday, but it will still be a few weeks before we know when he’ll be eligible for parole.
-
Protests planned for Ford Fest in Kitchener
At least two groups have said they will be peacefully protesting Ontario Premier Doug Ford’s Ford Fest barbecue at Bingemans in Kitchener.
Windsor
-
Nathaniel Veltman trial may be shortened
CTV News has learned that the trial, which was scheduled to last 12 to 14 weeks, may only take half the allotted time.
-
Windsor police seek 'suspicious' man allegedly making sexual comments to minors
Windsor police are seeking the public’s help identifying a suspect who allegedly made inappropriate sexual comments to minors at a park along Riverside Drive.
-
Chatham-Kent woman without power for 15 days following severe summer storm
Lake Erie resident Joanne Lefebvre has been living without electricity for over two weeks following a severe summer storm that caused major power outages.
Barrie
-
Man charged with being impaired after multi-vehicle crash in Barrie sends 5 to hospital
A driver accused of being impaired and leaving the scene of a multi-vehicle collision in Barrie is facing charges.
-
Residents left to rebuild after historic apartment building collapses in Penetanguishene
Crews are preparing to demolish the remainder of a historic apartment building in Penetanguishene after it collapsed while the tenants who called it home try to pick up the pieces.
-
Investigation ongoing 2 years after Simcoe County man found dead with hands and feet bound
It has been two years since the body of Gordon Banks was found outside a large rural property, and the Nottawasaga OPP is seeking the public's assistance to identify a suspect as the investigation continues.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury victim defrauded $9,500 in Kijiji lumber scam
A fraud scheme using Kijiji to sell ‘leftover lumber’ has been uncovered in Greater Sudbury.
-
Operators of northern Ontario power plant forced into bankruptcy
Validus Power Corp., which operates a power plant in northern Ontario, has been forced into receivership.
-
Allegations of nepotism, mismanagement surface at Sudbury town hall
The company at the centre of a road dispute with City of Greater Sudbury staff was given a chance to air its grievances about this summer's work stoppage at a town hall Thursday night.
Ottawa
-
9-year-old lost after school bus drops her off in the wrong Ottawa neighbourhood
The first day of school can be hectic for most kids and parents, but one Ottawa family had a scare when the school bus dropped off their nine-year-old daughter in the wrong neighbourhood.
-
OC Transpo to run 'limited number of double-car trains' on O-Train during peak periods
Starting Monday, a "limited number of double car trains" will run during weekday peak periods, according to a note on the OC Transpo website.
-
New footage from police body cams, drones shows how officers were overwhelmed during 'Freedom Convoy' protests in Ottawa
As the criminal trial of 'Freedom Convoy' leaders Tamara Lich and Chris Barber continues, the Crown has released never-before-seen video evidence showing what the occupation of the nation's capital was like from the police perspective.
Toronto
-
Nearly 500 educational assistants fired from Peel District School Board: union
OPSEU Local 2100, the union representing educational assistants within the Peel District School Board, has reported the termination of nearly 500 EAs days before the start of the new school year.
-
'Brilliant, amazing': Ontario mom remembers son authorities say died from Kenneth Law's products as death toll reaches 120
An Ontario mom is remembering her son who died by suicide using products police believe he ordered online from alleged suicide salesman Kenneth Law, as the number of deaths Law may be linked to climbed to at least 120.
-
Ontario man accused of kidnapping woman, sexually assaulting her twice
A 22-year-old man has been charged after a woman was kidnapped from Toronto and sexually assaulted earlier this week.
Montreal
-
Man facing arson charges in northern Quebec wildfires to remain in custody
A Quebec man facing arson charges for allegedly setting forest fires during the province's unprecedented wildfire season will remain detained ahead of a bail hearing on Monday.
-
Quebec to appeal court ruling on Bill 40 that declared overhaul of school board system was unconstitutional
The Quebec government will appeal a recent court ruling that declared parts of a law that overhauled the province's school board system were unconstitutional.
-
The REM vs. the car: Which is faster? Here are the results of a test run
Commuters have a new option to get between downtown Montreal and the South Shore. Montreal’s new light-rail network, the REM, is up and running.
Atlantic
-
Is hurricane Lee headed for Canada? The 'spaghetti models' can be misleading: expert
For residents of Canada's East Coast, some of the latest images showing the potential path northward for a rapidly intensifying hurricane Lee are disturbing.
-
Lack of jobs forces CBU student to travel more than three hours for classes
Mahavir Jadeja is an international student at Cape Breton University, who travels 300 kilometers almost every day to attend classes in Sydney, N.S.
-
Coyote attacks cyclist along Cape Breton's Cabot Trail, says Parks Canada
Parks Canada says a coyote attacked a cyclist who was travelling Cape Breton's Cabot Trail earlier this week.
Winnipeg
-
Pathologist testifies in trial of Manitoba jail guard, explains cause of inmate's death
New details have come to light as to what actually caused the death of an Indigenous inmate following an hours-long standoff inside a Manitoba jail more than two years ago.
-
Explosive devices deliberately placed and detonated on Winnipeg property: police
A Winnipeg man has been arrested after police allege explosive devices were deliberately discarded and detonated on a property in the city’s Westwood neighbourhood.
-
Curtain closes on Celebrations Dinner Theatre
A dinner theatre in the midst of strike action is closing its doors permanently.
Calgary
-
142 E. coli cases connected to Calgary-area daycares confirmed; 26 sick kids in hospital
The number of confirmed E. coli cases connected to 11 Calgary-area daycares continues to spike, reaching 142 as of Friday afternoon.
-
Jupiter Theatre teams up with Calgary circus artists on The Time Machinist
It appears to be circus season in Calgary.
-
Pet-friendly rental shortage leading to shelter overcrowding
The Community Animal Services shelter has 88 per cent of its kennels filled, but over the last couple years it hasn’t been uncommon to be over capacity.
Edmonton
-
Possible asbestos exposure at Edmonton school: What you need to know
Edmonton Public School superintendent Darrel Robertson apologized at a news conference on Friday after the board informed parents earlier this week that students may have been exposed to asbestos during construction work at a southside school earlier this year.
-
Man charged with 'dangerous operation' of boat through Whitemud Creek
A man has been charged for driving a powerboat through Edmonton's Whitemud Creek, nearly hitting other water users, earlier in the summer.
-
3 females groped in Whyte Avenue area, police searching for culprit
Police are investigating three sexual assaults that happened in the Whyte Avenue area on Sept. 1 and 2.
Vancouver
-
Pre-fabricated homes touted as potential solution to Vancouver's housing crisis
Innovative technology in the home-building industry is being discussed by the mayors of Metro Vancouver as a way to curb the dire housing crisis.
-
85-year-old Surrey café owner returns to work after heart attack following attempted break-in
After suffering a heart attack following an attempted break-in at his business last Thursday, 85-year-old Joe Martino, the owner of Martino's Cappuccino and Coffee Bar, is back at work.
-
Farm crops in jeopardy as Sunshine Coast moves to Stage 4 water restrictions
Stage 4 water restrictions took effect on the Sunshine Coast on Friday, which means almost all outdoor water use is now banned.