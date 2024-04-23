LONDON
London

    • Kickin' it Country at Fairway Fest

    Share

    A new event coming to East Park London this summer will have a country twist.

    Fairway Fest will take place Sept. 20 and 21 and will feature a number of bands and musicians.

    Hosted by Pure Country 93, Saturday will feature 'High Valley & Friends,' a multi-platinum group that is now the top-selling Canadian band in country music history.

    The rain or shine event will be all ages and will also feature Kim Mitchell and Honeymoon Suite.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News