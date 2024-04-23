Kickin' it Country at Fairway Fest

A new event coming to East Park London this summer will have a country twist.

Fairway Fest will take place Sept. 20 and 21 and will feature a number of bands and musicians.

Hosted by Pure Country 93, Saturday will feature 'High Valley & Friends,' a multi-platinum group that is now the top-selling Canadian band in country music history.

The rain or shine event will be all ages and will also feature Kim Mitchell and Honeymoon Suite.