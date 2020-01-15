LONDON, ONT. -- Mission Services of London held their Coldest Night of the Year kick-off event during the noon hour at Wok Box on Richmond Street on Wednesday.

This year the Coldest Night of the Year national winter walk and fundraiser will take place on Saturday, Feb. 22 in nearly 140 locations across Canada.

Attendees at the kick-off heard a first-hand story from a former homeless person and how community support changed his life.

Rob, who has experienced living on the streets, tells CTV News, “Besides it being a very discouraging and somewhat dangerous undertaking in terms of being exposed to the elements, those are just the obvious.

"Anytime someone is in a community which is under-supported, living on the streets, they are at risk, and the Coldest Night of The Year is Mission Services’ way of addressing that.”

Those interested in joining the 2020 walk can register at: cnoy.org/london

Proceeds will support all Mission Services branches.

In London, the event starts at Catholic Central High School, 450 Dundas Street. Registration is at 4 p.m. and the walk starts at 5 p.m. with options to walk 2.5, 5 or 10 kilometres.

In 2019 the walk raised more than $70,000 and organizers hope 2020’s event will do even better.

All event participants also receive a stylish toque.