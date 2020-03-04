WINGHAM, ONT. -- Justin Bieber is apparently a big fan of the Owen Sound Attack.

The Stratford, Ont. native - an avid hockey fan - posted a picture of himself and Attack Assistant Coach Joey Hishon on Instagram this week.

The caption read, “Owen Sound Attack, the best team in the world, no wait universe, actually no wait galaxy.”

The post has been shared thousands of times, and has prompted rumours Bieber was coming to the Scenic City to catch a game, maybe sing the national anthem.

The team is loving all the attention, and as much as they’d love to have the pop superstar sing at the Bayshore Community Centre, there’s no plans for that, right now.

So why is Bieber an Owen Sound attack superfan? That may have to do with his connection to Hishon, the man in the Instagram post with him.

Both Bieber and Hishon are from Stratford, but the real connection is that Hishon has been training Bieber over the past few months.

Hishon runs a hockey performance training company when he’s not coaching the Attack.

Bieber is training for a 10-breakaway challenge fundraiser against the St.Louis Blues netminder, Jordan Binnington. He enlisted Hishon to help perfect his skills.

The two have been meeting across North America over the past few months, working on Bieber’s breakaway skills.

Hishon was as surprised as anyone when he saw the Instagram post.

Team officials says it’s a big boost for the OHL’s smallest market, to have the world’s biggest pop star promoting them to his millions of followers and fans.