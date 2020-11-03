LONDON, ONT -- Sarnia police have charged a man from a small community northwest of London, Ont. with attempted murder in a shooting from back in June.

It was just before noon on June 26 when police responded to address in the 1900 block of Franklin Avenue in Brights Grove for a shooting.

Officers found a 49-year-old man suffering from a gunshot.

The victim was taken to hospital in London where he initially in critical condition. He has since recovered.

At the time police believed the shooting to be a "targeted incident."

Following an extensive investigation police were able to identify the suspect as Terrance Christopher Shipway, 34, of Ailsa Craig, Ont.

Shipway was also wanted in connection with an assault and robbery in Stratford back in April.

In that case a woman and two men forced their way into a Stratford Apartment, assaulting one resident and threatening another.

On Monday provincial police conducted a highrisk arrest near Seaforth which saw heavily armed officers take down a suspect near the Egmondville cemetery.

OPP have not named that suspect but said they were wanted by Sarnia Police.



Sarnia police said that provicial police were involved in the arrest of Shipway from a locaiton north of Ailsa Craig on Monday.

Shipway has been charged with the following offences: