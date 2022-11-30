Jury makes almost 60 recommendations in EMDC inmate death

After listening to seven days of testimony, the jury at the coroner’s inquest looking into the death of an inmate at the Elgin-Middlesex Detention Centre returned with 57 recommendations.

Murray Davis, 24, died from a drug overdose while in custody at EMDC on Aug. 17, 2017.

The first recommendation asks that the EMDC be replaced with a new, modern facility and the second asks for immediate action to deal with the overcrowding issue at the site.

“This is the second jury in a row that has made the same recommendation to replace the facility,” said Kevin Egan, the lawyer for the Davis family.

Other recommendations include naloxone spray devices be in the cells for inmates, that staff get upgraded on cultural and health issues in regards to Indigenous inmates, and that a “Good Samaritan” rule be put in place so inmates can help others without repercussions.

“Murray’s family wants his death to mean something,” said Egan. “Hopefully something gets done.”