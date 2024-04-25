LONDON
London

    • One person suffered burns to their hands after trailer fire

    Crews battle a fire inside a trailer parked in a St. Thomas, Ont. driveway. April 25, 2024. (Source: St. Thomas fire) Crews battle a fire inside a trailer parked in a St. Thomas, Ont. driveway. April 25, 2024. (Source: St. Thomas fire)
    Share

    Damage is estimated at $50,000 after a trailer parked in a St. Thomas driveway caught fire.

    Around 8:30 a.m. Thursday, first responders received multiple 911 calls reporting a large plume of smoke and flames from a camping trailer on East Avenue.

    According to St. Thomas fire, one person suffered minor burns to their hands while trying to extinguish the fire.

    The blaze also caused damage to the exposed siding of the house and a detached garage.

    The fire is not considered suspicious.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Honda to get up to $5B in govt help for EV battery, assembly plants

    Honda is set to build an electric vehicle battery plant next to its Alliston, Ont., assembly plant, which it is retooling to produce fully electric vehicles, all part of a $15-billion project that is expected to include up to $5 billion in public money.

    Secret $70M Lotto Max winners break their silence

    During a special winner celebration near their hometown, Doug and Enid shared the story of how they discovered they were holding a Lotto Max ticket worth $70 million and how they kept this huge secret for so long.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News