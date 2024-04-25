One person suffered burns to their hands after trailer fire

Damage is estimated at $50,000 after a trailer parked in a St. Thomas driveway caught fire.

Around 8:30 a.m. Thursday, first responders received multiple 911 calls reporting a large plume of smoke and flames from a camping trailer on East Avenue.

According to St. Thomas fire, one person suffered minor burns to their hands while trying to extinguish the fire.

The blaze also caused damage to the exposed siding of the house and a detached garage.

The fire is not considered suspicious.