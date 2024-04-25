LONDON
London

    • Cement truck and pickup truck collide in Elgin County

    The driver of a pickup truck has been charged after a T-bone collision with a cement truck in Elgin County on April 25, 2024. (Source: OPP) The driver of a pickup truck has been charged after a T-bone collision with a cement truck in Elgin County on April 25, 2024. (Source: OPP)
    Share

    The driver of a truck hauling a trailer has been charged after a "T-Bone" crash in Elgin County.

    Around 9:45 a.m. on Thursday, emergency services responded to a two-vehicle crash on Talbot Line in the Municipality of Bayham.

    According to police, a cement truck and pickup truck collided with the cement truck tipping over and spilling its load.

    The driver and lone occupant of the cement truck was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and four people in the pickup truck were all uninjured.

    The 65-year-old driver of the pickup was charged with careless driving.

    Talbot Line between Culloden Road and Somers Road, as well as Eden Line between Culloden Road and Somers Road were both closed temporarily to allow for investigation and vehicle removal but has since been re-opened.

    The driver of a pickup truck has been charged after a T-bone collision with a cement truck in Elgin County on April 25, 2024. (Source: OPP)

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Legendary hockey broadcaster Bob Cole dies at 90: CBC

    Bob Cole, a welcome voice for Canadian hockey fans for a half-century, has died at the age of 90. Cole died Wednesday night in St. John's, N.L., surrounded by his family, his daughter, Megan Cole, told the CBC.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News