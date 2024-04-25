Cement truck and pickup truck collide in Elgin County
The driver of a truck hauling a trailer has been charged after a "T-Bone" crash in Elgin County.
Around 9:45 a.m. on Thursday, emergency services responded to a two-vehicle crash on Talbot Line in the Municipality of Bayham.
According to police, a cement truck and pickup truck collided with the cement truck tipping over and spilling its load.
The driver and lone occupant of the cement truck was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and four people in the pickup truck were all uninjured.
The 65-year-old driver of the pickup was charged with careless driving.
Talbot Line between Culloden Road and Somers Road, as well as Eden Line between Culloden Road and Somers Road were both closed temporarily to allow for investigation and vehicle removal but has since been re-opened.
The driver of a pickup truck has been charged after a T-bone collision with a cement truck in Elgin County on April 25, 2024. (Source: OPP)
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
MPP Sarah Jama asked to leave Ontario legislature for wearing keffiyeh
MPP Sarah Jama was asked to leave the Legislative Assembly of Ontario by House Speaker Ted Arnott on Thursday for wearing a keffiyeh, a garment which has been banned at Queen’s Park.
Mountain guide dies after falling into a crevasse in Banff National Park
A man who fell into a crevasse while leading a backcountry ski group deep in the Canadian Rockies has died.
2 teens charged in Halifax homicide: police
Two teenagers have been charged with second-degree murder in connection to an alleged homicide near the Halifax Shopping Centre earlier this week.
'Deep ignorance': Calls for Manitoba trustee to resign sparked after comments about Indigenous people and reconciliation
A rural Manitoba school trustee is facing calls to resign over comments he made about Indigenous people and residential schools earlier this week.
ByteDance prefers TikTok shutdown in U.S. if legal options fail, Reuters sources say
TikTok owner ByteDance would prefer to shut down its loss-making app rather than sell it if the Chinese company exhausts all legal options to fight legislation to ban the platform from app stores in the U.S., four sources said.
12-year-old hippo in Japan raised as a male discovered to be a female
When Gen-chan arrived at a zoo in Japan in 2017, no one questioned whether the then-five-year-old hippopotamus was a boy. Seven years later, zoo staff made a surprising discovery: Gen-chan, now 12, was female.
Here's why Harvey Weinstein's New York rape conviction was tossed and what happens next
Here's what you need to know about why movie mogul Harvey Weinstein's rape conviction was thrown out and what happens next.
Improve balance and build core strength with this exercise
When it comes to cardiovascular fitness, you may tend to focus on activities that move you forward, such as walking, running and cycling.
Legendary hockey broadcaster Bob Cole dies at 90: CBC
Bob Cole, a welcome voice for Canadian hockey fans for a half-century, has died at the age of 90. Cole died Wednesday night in St. John's, N.L., surrounded by his family, his daughter, Megan Cole, told the CBC.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Kitchener
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Heavy police presence in downtown Kitchener
Around 10 police cruisers are on scene at the corner of College and Ahrens streets near the Kitchener Via Rail station.
-
7 people arrested, several firearms seized: WRPS
The Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) has arrested seven people in connection to a two-month drug tracking investigation.
-
Guelph police says new drone will cover a lot more area
The Guelph Police Service has a new remotely piloted aircraft system, also known as a drone, to assist in investigations.
Windsor
-
'A slap in the face': Foreign workers still building NextStar battery plant in Windsor: CBTU
Canada’s Building Trades Unions is demanding the federal government intervene as it alleges local workers are being “sidelined” by foreign employees.
-
Car theft suspect sought on Tecumseh Road
Windsor police are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect after a car theft on Tecumseh Road.
-
Jane’s Walk takes to streets and sidewalks of Windsor and Essex County
An annual festival celebrating walkable communities and neighbourhoods hits the streets this weekend and next at a time when the conversation about walkability and public safety are top of mind for many.
Barrie
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Honda unveils $15B investment plan to build new EV plant in Alliston
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Premier Doug Ford visited Alliston on Thursday to unveil a $15 billion investment in an electric vehicle and battery facility.
-
Kempenfest announces its most impressive lineup yet for its 52nd year
A popular summer festival on the Barrie waterfront is returning for its 52nd year, with one of the most impressive lineup yet.
-
Northern Ontario
-
Former head of Ont. tech company charged in $6M fraud case
A years-long fraud investigation by the Ontario Provincial Police’s anti-rackets branch has resulted in fraud and other charges for the former head of BioNorth Technology Group, Frank Benincasa
-
Secret $70M Lotto Max winners break their silence
During a special winner celebration near their hometown, Doug and Enid shared the story of how they discovered they were holding a Lotto Max ticket worth $70 million and how they kept this huge secret for so long.
-
Legendary hockey broadcaster Bob Cole dies at 90: CBC
Bob Cole, a welcome voice for Canadian hockey fans for a half-century, has died at the age of 90. Cole died Wednesday night in St. John's, N.L., surrounded by his family, his daughter, Megan Cole, told the CBC.
Ottawa
-
Criminal charge laid in 2023 hedge trimming death; company owner pleads guilty to Ministry of Labour charge
The supervisor of a 20-year-old man who died after he was electrocuted while trimming hedges in Manotick in May 2023 has been charged with criminal negligence causing death. Meanwhile, the company owner has pleaded guilty to a charge laid by the Ministry of Labour.
-
OCDSB program review aims to keep kids in schools closer to home, director says
The director of education for the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board says making sure elementary school students can attend classes close to home is an important part of making schooling in Ottawa more equitable.
-
5 Ottawa brunch spots among Canada's best 100 for Mother's Day, report says
A new data by OpenTable reveals the top 100 restaurants for brunch on Mother’s Day and Ottawa has five of them.
Toronto
-
MPP Sarah Jama asked to leave Ontario legislature for wearing keffiyeh
MPP Sarah Jama was asked to leave the Legislative Assembly of Ontario by House Speaker Ted Arnott on Thursday for wearing a keffiyeh, a garment which has been banned at Queen’s Park.
-
'I literally inherited a mess,' Chow says as city unveils new sidewalk litter bins
Mayor Olivia Chow says residents can expect to see cleaner sidewalks across Toronto as the city works to install new and improved sidewalk litter bins.
-
Man shot and killed in violent home invasion at Etobicoke townhouse, police say
Toronto police say they are searching for three suspects after a man was shot and killed inside an Etobicoke townhouse during what investigators have described as a violent home invasion.
Montreal
-
'There's really no justice': Quebec mother, daughter speak out after man gets house arrest for years of abuse
A mother and daughter are speaking out after a Quebec man was sentenced to house arrest for years of domestic abuse. They were both physically assaulted by the mother's ex-partner and say the offender got off with another light sentence.
-
Body of Quebec man who died in Cuba found in Russia, family confirms
A Montreal-area family confirmed to CTV News that the body of their loved one who died while on vacation in Cuba is being repatriated to Canada after it was mistakenly sent to Russia.
-
Former Montreal baseball coach accused of sex assault on minor loses bid to throw out case
The trial of a West Island baseball coach accused of sexually abusing a minor will proceed after the case was almost thrown out due to unreasonable delays.
Atlantic
-
'They followed their gut': N.B. RCMP say wellbeing check led to rescue of human trafficking victims
The New Brunswick RCMP say a wellbeing check that led to the rescue of three women from alleged human trafficking in Moncton earlier this month was the result of someone following their gut.
-
2 teens charged in Halifax homicide: police
Two teenagers have been charged with second-degree murder in connection to an alleged homicide near the Halifax Shopping Centre earlier this week.
-
Halifax man wanted on provincewide warrant
Nova Scotia RCMP is looking for a Halifax man wanted on charges of assault and uttering threats.
Winnipeg
-
'Deep ignorance': Calls for Manitoba trustee to resign sparked after comments about Indigenous people and reconciliation
A rural Manitoba school trustee is facing calls to resign over comments he made about Indigenous people and residential schools earlier this week.
-
Former Manitoba premier Heather Stefanson leaving politics after 23 years
Former Manitoba premier Heather Stefanson is resigning her legislature seat and leaving political life.
-
Arrest made in 2021 northern Manitoba double homicide: RCMP
Manitoba RCMP have arrested a suspect in relation to a 2021 double homicide in a remote northern community.
Calgary
-
BREAKING
BREAKING RCMP investigating homicide in Gleichen, Alta.
The RCMP major crimes unit is investigating after a man was killed in Gleichen, Alta., on Wednesday evening.
-
Alberta introduces legislation to allow municipal political parties in Calgary, Edmonton
The Alberta government has tabled legislation to bring sweeping changes to municipal elections and the powers the province has over its cities and towns.
-
Mountain guide dies after falling into a crevasse in Banff National Park
A man who fell into a crevasse while leading a backcountry ski group deep in the Canadian Rockies has died.
Edmonton
-
Person rescued from burning balcony of downtown Edmonton apartment building
One person was rescued from a burning building in Edmonton on Thursday.
-
Edmonton police give warning about violent offender's release from jail
The Edmonton Police Service in a media release said it has "reasonable grounds to believe" Luis Kenny, who they say will be living in the city, will commit another violent offence "against anyone" after his release.
-
Pair of men charged with second-degree murder in 2022 death
Two men, including one already in custody, have been charged with second-degree murder in a 2022 death.
Vancouver
-
Vehicle crashes into downtown Vancouver dental office
A vehicle crashed through the front window of a dental clinic in downtown Vancouver Thursday afternoon.
-
These Vancouver bars were just named among the best in North America
A new ranking has placed two popular Vancouver bars among the 50 best on the continent.
-
B.C. tenants evicted for landlord's use after refusing large rent increase to take over neighbouring suite
Ashley Dickey and her mother rented part of the same Coquitlam duplex in three different decades under three different landlords.