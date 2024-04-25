Cement truck and pickup truck collide in Elgin County

The driver of a truck hauling a trailer has been charged after a "T-Bone" crash in Elgin County.

Around 9:45 a.m. on Thursday, emergency services responded to a two-vehicle crash on Talbot Line in the Municipality of Bayham.

According to police, a cement truck and pickup truck collided with the cement truck tipping over and spilling its load.

The driver and lone occupant of the cement truck was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and four people in the pickup truck were all uninjured.

The 65-year-old driver of the pickup was charged with careless driving.

Talbot Line between Culloden Road and Somers Road, as well as Eden Line between Culloden Road and Somers Road were both closed temporarily to allow for investigation and vehicle removal but has since been re-opened.

The driver of a pickup truck has been charged after a T-bone collision with a cement truck in Elgin County on April 25, 2024. (Source: OPP)