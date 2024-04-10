Jury hears siblings tried to protect each other in child abuse case

There was more disturbing evidence Wednesday at the trial of two parents charged with sexually abusing their children.

A daughter, who is now in her twenties, testified that she went to police to protect her siblings, “The only reason I told anyone was because I was scared.”

She continued, “I was never trying to humiliate myself or my siblings.”

The daughter testified that in later years when Children’s Aid workers would show up to the house, they would wear turtlenecks to cover up any bruises.

She said they lived in fear that if CAS got involved, they may all be put into foster homes.

The jury has heard evidence that the daughter had engaged in sexual acts with both the mother and father over a number of years.

The incidents are alleged to have happened between 2003 and 2020.

At one point the witness broke down and cried, “I’m sorry, I know it’s not normal.”

The parents, both in their fifties, face a total of 47 charges, including sexual assault with a weapon, incest, and forcible confinement.

The trial resumes Thursday.