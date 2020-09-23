LONDON, ONT. -- After Justice Michael McArthur completed his charged to the jury on Wednesday they started deliberations shortly after the noon hour.

They can return with one of four verdicts for the accused.

Not guilty, guilty of first-degree murder, guilty of second-degree murder or guilty of manslaughter.

Both Melissa George and Daniel Cavanagh have pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the brutal stabbing death of George’s uncle, 43-year-old Raymond Beaver.

The victim was attacked at his home on Lansdowne Avenue in London's east end in October of 2017.