Jobless rate in London, Ont. reaches pandemic low of 5.3%

The unemployment rate across London and St. Thomas fell to 5.3 per cent last month, the lowest level since the pandemic began two years ago.

The rate is down from 5.8 per cent in February according to new figures released Friday by Statistics Canada.

The last time the unemployment rate was lower was in February of 2020 (4.9 per cent), the month before the global pandemic.

The London area saw roughly 800 new jobs added to the market in March, following losses in January and February.

The total number of people working in the region currently sits at 292,700.

Nationally, the unemployment rate fell to a record low as the economy added 72,500 jobs.

The agency says the unemployment rate fell to 5.3 per cent compared with 5.5 per cent in February.

Ontario also saw a dip in March, with 5.3 per cent compared to 5.5 the month before.