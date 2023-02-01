Jesse Barfield headlines Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame Class of 2023

The best outfield of the 1980’s is back together again.

Jesse Barfield joins hall of famers George Bell and Lloyd Moseby in St Marys after being announced as an inductee in the 2023 class of the Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame.

Also included are former Montreal Expos left-hander Denis Boucher, ex-Oakland A’s right-hander Rich Harden and Manitoba baseball coach and executive Joe Wiwchar.

“Each of this year’s inductees has had a significant impact on the game of baseball in Canada in their own distinct way,” said Jeremy Diamond, chair of the Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame’s board of directors. “We’re proud and excited to celebrate their outstanding careers in St. Marys this June.”

The four new inductees will be honoured alongside former Blue Jays first baseman John Olerud and legendary Montreal Expos broadcaster Jacques Doucet who were elected in 2020 but have not been able to attend the ceremony.

The induction ceremony will take place in St. Marys on June 17.