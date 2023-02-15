Italian food producer sees the pasta-bilities, plans to open production facility in London, Ont.

Generic image of pasta. (Source: Karolina Grabowska/Pexels) Generic image of pasta. (Source: Karolina Grabowska/Pexels)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver