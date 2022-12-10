It was a marriage on the move, as an Ailsa Craig-area couple was married on a float in the town’s Santa Claus Parade.

There's always a little anticipation for little ones awaiting the start of the Santa Claus parade — but they weren't the only ones whose hearts were beating a little faster, waiting for the parade to get underway.

"It was very short notice so we had to put our thinking caps on really quick with the help of all these awesome family members,” exclaimed Trevor Vanderloo, gesturing to family who had joined himself, and his bride-to-be on a wagon set to be pulled down Ailsa Craig Main Street.

The pair won a contest for the wedding float nuptials based on their personal story, beating out 30 other candidates. Bride Katie Nigh was beaming as she waited for the little grey tractor to start pulling the wagon along the parade route. "It's beautiful. Beautiful day to get married,” she said.

The ceremony started as the parade was moving down the street, with the couple's children, and their parents, also on the wagon. The celebrant’s voice carried through a loudspeaker to the parade-watchers lining the sidewalks,

“They are able to stand now, across from each other, to take the limitless love that you have all given them,” she said.

Small grey tractor pulls the wagon upon which Trevor Vanderloo and Katie Nigh were married during the Ailsa Craig Santa Claus parade in Ailsa Craig, Ont. on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. (Gerry Dewan/CTV News London)Then the parade came to a stop, and the vows were exchanged; including Trevor’s expression his of love for Katie.

“My faithful partner and one, and only, true love,” he said.

But you can only stop a parade for so long, and the wheels started turning again as the marriage declaration was made and the first kiss as husband and wife was made. The celebrant raising her voice over the cheering crowd, “it now gives me great pleasure to pronounce you husband and wife.”

Trevor’s brother and sister gathered near the wagon as the vows and rings were exchanged. Dann Vanderloo says it doesn’t surprise him to see his little brother being married on a parade float.

"Knowing Trevor, it's exactly what you would have expected. As it turned out to be,” he said.

Sister, Wendy Vanderloo couldn’t contain her excitement.

"This is great for Trev and Katie,” he said. “It suits them and it couldn't happen for a better couple."

Event planning business Sapphire and Lilly held the contest and arranged the big day.

So will they be doing it again next year?

“Absolutely not,” said co-owner Tessa De Almeida, with a hearty laugh. “I've loved every minute of it. It's been absolutely amazing but this is definitely a once-in-a-lifetime experience for us."