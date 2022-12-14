'It's such an honour to have him as a coach': Local ice dancers react as Scott Moir, Tessa Virtue appointed members of the Order of Canada

Another honour for a duo who are among the most recognizable and decorated athletes this region has ever produced.

Now, after a long list of achievements and accomplishments, including world championships and Olympic gold medals, Scott Moir and Tessa Virtue have been appointed members of the Order of Canada.

The ice dancing duo were given the honour, along with 47 others, during a ceremony in Ottawa on Wednesday.

The event took place in the ballroom of Rideau Hall, the official residence of Governor General Mary Simon.

While the ceremony was taking place, young skaters who attend the skating club where Moir is now head coach were working to fulfill their own dreams.

Governor General Mary Simon presents ice dancer Tessa Virtue with the Order of Canada during a ceremony in Ottawa on Dec. 14, 2022. (Source: Office of the Governor General)

"You know, coming from Ilderton, you always see his name up on the boards,” said Ilderton native Nate McMillan.

McMillan came through the Ilderton Skating Club where Moir’s family members coached and where Moir himself trained.

It was with that club Moir and Virtue, a London native, developed their partnership. McMillan is now with the Ice Academy of Montreal Club, which is based in Komoka, Ont., and works with Moir to develop his skating.

McMillan said even as a coach, Moir maintains his drive, and told CTV News London, "You can definitely see it -- the dedication. He's always here, the entire day. He super-fun to work with, very positive, hard working, for sure."

Governor General Mary Simon presents ice dancer Scott Moir with the Order of Canada during a ceremony in Ottawa on Dec. 14, 2022. (Source: Office of the Governor General)

The Komoka Wellness Centre is close to where McMillan's ice dance partner, Jordyn Lewis, grew up.

"He's always been my inspiration, Tessa and Scott, since I was little. That's why I wanted to get into skating. So, now, having him as a coach is really something special,” said Lewis.

British Columbia native Haley Sales grew up watching Moir and Virtue, and spent time on the Canadian National Team with them too, and now has Moir as a coach.

"It's such an honour to have him as a coach,” said Sales. “He brings inspiration to the ice, positive energy to the ice every day."

The Order of Canada is considered to be one of this country's highest honours.