'It’s scary': Neighbours wonder circumstances surrounding suspicious death in London
London, Ont. police are investigating a ‘suspicious death’ in a residential neighbourhood in the west end of the city.
“At approximately 5:30 a.m., emergency crews were sent to the intersection of Commissioners Road West and Reynolds Road in relation to an unresponsive male,” said Sgt. Sandasha Bough of the London Police Service (LPS). “That individual was transported to a hospital by paramedic services and has since died in hospital.”
CTV News was on scene a few hours later as the coroner arrived. He proceeded to check out the spot at the end of a driveway where the male was found. He lifted a tarp, looked it over, and then within minutes left the scene.
Forensic photographers were taking photos while other officers were marking the tires on a car at a neighbouring property just a few feet away.
Local resident Zenon Sulkowski remembers hearing the sirens at 5:37 a.m., but living so close to Commissioners Road, he didn't think anything of it.
Members of the London Police Forensic Identification team check out the tires of a vehicle near Reynolds Road and Commissions Road West where a man was found deceased near the street on June 11, 2024. (Gerry Dewan/CTV News London)
“Then I get up now, and see you guys with the camera and think ‘What's this commotion going on?” he said.
Sulkowski lives just two doors down from where the man was found, and has been in that home since 1967.
“This is very quiet neighborhood, there’s no break-ins, nothing,” he said. “You can almost leave your door open and feel free to talk to anybody. It used to be a quiet place, now everyday something happens.”
Multiple neighbors who wished not to appear on camera or be identified tell CTV news police attend this area at least a couple of times a month. According to them, “activity” centers on a home adjacent to where the body was found.
A coroner lifts the tarp, which previously covered a deceased male on Reynolds Road near Commissioners Road West in London, Ont. on June 11, 2024. (Brent Lale/CTV News London)
The scene cleared by 9:30 a.m., but the investigation continues.
“We’re working with the Chief Coroner's office, and we're appealing to members of the public,” said Bough. “If you happen to have any information at all, please contact us.”
LPS does not have anyone in custody, but say residents have no reason to feel unsafe.
However, that doesn’t’ stop neighbours from remaining on edge.
“It’s scary, it's scary,” said Sulkowski.
