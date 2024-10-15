'It's like Taylor Swift today': New play chronicles Huron County founded military band that helped win World War II

It's not surprising if you haven't heard of The Streamliners, because very few people have.

"They were just young men, hugely popular during the war and in Europe. Described by Glenn Miller as the best band in Europe, besides his. When they got home, they were like 23 years old. No one's ever heard of them, and they never played together again. This is that story," said Rob Bundy, an actor in the stage adaptation of "The Streamliners."

The Streamliners were a 15-member Royal Canadian Air Force swing band that wowed crowds across Europe during World War II. The dance band was founded by three young musicians from the Clinton and Goderich area who joined the war effort as aircraft maintenance trainees.

"These guys started jamming on their own, and the base commander finally said, okay, guys, we got to get a band together, because that's what everybody wants to hear these days. I mean, it's like Taylor Swift today, you know?' said Andy Sparling, whose father, Phil, was one of the founding Streamliners members.

The All-Canadian band, which started at an air force base in St. Thomas in 1941, travelled Europe entertaining the troops up until the end of the war in 1946.

“The Streamliners," a World War II band created by three musicians/RCAF members from Midwestern Ontario. (Source: Andy Sparling)

“They were huge at the time. They were huge. They played with all the big stars in Britain and Europe. Stephane Grappelli, Anna Neagle in Britain, Gloria Brant and Vera Lynne and so on. Most of these guys are from small town southwestern Ontario. That's the thing that just, you know, hits me on the side of the face every time I think about it," said Sparling.

Sparling has written a book, and now a play about his father's largely unknown band that played a key but unheralded role in WWII.

"It was one of the biggest contributors to the morale of those men and women doing the actual fighting, because it was a taste of home. The Streamliners actually played near the frontlines, I mean, they came under fire. They were dodging rocket bombs," said Sparling.

The Livery Theatre in Goderich will host the World Premiere of "The Streamliners" starting later this week. Bundy and Director Duncan McGregor say all twelve performances are already almost sold out.

"It's been one of the most difficult, yet rewarding adventures I've ever had on stage," said McGregor.

"These guys had an important impact on winning World War Two, even though they were just in a band," said Bundy.

"The Streamliners" opens at the Livery Theatre in Goderich, starting Oct. 16, running until Oct. 27.