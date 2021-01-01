LONDON, ONT. -- London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) is welcoming the first baby born in 2021.

She's a baby girl born to mom Alanna Gillmore and dad Joe Gabriel.

A name has yet to be determined.

She was born at 12:30 a.m. Jan. 1 and weighed 9 lbs., 6 oz.

The family was given a gift basket along with a teddy bear, and a handcrafted baby blanket.

LHSC sees over 6,000 babies born at the hospital each year.