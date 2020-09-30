MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- WARNING GRAPHIC DETAILS: Disturbing videos that appear to show people violently handling Canada geese are making the rounds on social media.

Few details are available, but the videos were apparently filmed in Dorchester, Ont. and are believed to have been posted over the weekend.

In one video, a group of young people laugh as they appear to swing several geese by their feet and neck before slamming them to the ground.

It was unclear from the video whether the geese were alive at the time.

Another appears to show a pickup truck bed full of dead geese with someone hitting them with a beer can and resting their feet on them

OPP Const. Kevin Howe confirmed in an email statement that they are aware of the incident.

“I can confirm that we are aware of the below incident and we are currently working alongside with the Ministry of Natural Recourses (MNR) as they are engaged as well.”

An MNR spokesperson calls the video 'disturbing,' but says they don't usually discuss an active investigation.

It is legal in Canada to hunt Canada geese as long as the person has a Migratory Game Bird Hunting Permit with a Canadian Wildlife Habitat Conservation Stamp.

The hunting season for geese generally runs from September to December, but specific rules and regulations vary by region.