International workers filing job shortages in Huron County

The “Help Wanted” signs are plentiful in Huron County, with job postings jumping 36 per cent since 2018, and a whopping 50 per cent in places like North Huron, mirroring the provincial and Canada-wide trend.

“Job vacancies have increased by about the same 30-50 percent, a large jump within the past couple years hitting one million jobs vacancies across the country,” said Demetri Makrakos, North Huron’s Economic Development Officer. Makrakos recently released a report titled “North Huron and Region Jobs Analysis,” detailing the employee shortages in the region.

Nowhere was that more acute than at General Coach in Hensall, Ont., where they make mobile homes and speciality trailers. Owner, Roger Faulkner was trying to add 50 employees for second shift this January.

With little to no luck locally, General Coach started looking abroad, where they hit the jackpot.

“50 per cent of the people we hired were offshore folks. Folks from Ukraine, Syria. We hired 15 Columbians in one shot to get our workforce,” said Owner and President Roger Faulkner.

One of those 15 Columbians hired just a few months ago, is Raul Barrios.

Theodore Hota, a new immigrant from Ukraine, spoke to his boss at General Coach in Hensall, Ont., Roger Faulkner, on May 4, 2023. (Scott Miller/CTV News London)

“I like working here. In my country, I work in electrical. It’s similar. Electrical is international. It’s good. This company is the best,” he said.

General Coach’s newest international employee is Theodore “Ted” Hota from Ukraine. Two months on the job.

“General Coach give me good job. Good team. My future is here in Canada. I like this job,” said Hota.

The language barrier is the largest hurdle for any international employee, said Faulkner, but it’s something that improves over time.

“When I first come here I was really scared. Everything different for me. I don’t have language. Peoples here push me, help me to speak English. Roger help me a lot, help me even buy house,” said Yhya Kenjoso, who landed from Syria in 2017 and has worked at General Coach for most of that time.

Faulkner said there’s no way they’d have their second shift running, or be able to keep up with orders, without their international employees.

250 employees work at General Coach in Hensall, Ont. 20 per cent are immigrants to Canada. (Scott Miller/CTV News London)

Of his 250 employees, 20 per cent are immigrants, representing more than eight countries.

“We should have a flag out front. League of Nations,” said Faulkner.

Even with his new workers and second shift, General Coach trailers are sold out until 2025, meaning the demand for employees, from everywhere and anywhere, isn’t going away anytime soon.

“If anybody from another country came in here and I was looking for people, I’d hire them in a heartbeat. We’ve had unbelievable success in this endeavour,” said Faulkner.