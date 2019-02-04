

Scott Miller, CTV London





About 76,500 people came to Huron County for the 2017 International Plowing Match (IPM). Now a profit of $500,000 is now left to be distributed throughout the county.

Already, $140,000 has been given to 86 charities and service clubs in Huron County.

Huron’s main food bank, two hospices and Wingham’s Oncology Unit are splitting $80,000.

In addition, $250,000 will be spent over the 25 years on a bursary for Huron County students who go away to school, but agree to return to the region to start their working career.

IPM organizers say the four-day event in September of 2017 was a lot of work, but being able to distribute the money raised back to the community makes it all worthwhile.

About 2,300 volunteers helped make the match a success.