'Interaction' in Clinton has police looking to identify person of interest

OPP in Huron County are hoping the public can help identify a man as part of a suspicious person investigation.

Around 1 p.m. on Monday, police were contacted after an interaction that happened in the Tim Horton’s parking lot in Clinton.

The man police are looking for is described as being in his 20s with facial hair and is of Middle Eastern or East Indian descent.

The vehicle is believed to be a black Hyundai Sonata and the person was last seen driving eastbound on Huron Road towards Seaforth.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Huron OPP at 1-888-310-1122 should you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).