LONDON, ONT. -- A new video on YouTube highlights the legacy left behind by the Sisters of St. Joseph.

The sisters started the health care centre 151 years ago and also dealt with pandemics like Typhoid Fever and the Spanish Flu.

Dale Nikkel, the spiritual co-ordinator at St. Joseph’s Health Care London, wrote the song for the centre’s award ceremony in March but due to COVID-19 it was cancelled, so the staff turned it into a music video.

"I wanted to share and try to inspire some hope and strength in staff," said Nikkel.

"And as the pandemic kind of rolled on, I realized just how important that song was in that it, really reflected to me the mission of the sisters and resilience and courage and compassion demonstrated by the sisters. I just thought, how can we connect with that legacy during this time?"

St. Joseph’s CEO Gillian Kernaghan says with today’s challenges the legacy of the sisters is continuing through the doctors, nurses and staff at the hospital.

"A video like this just grounds them again and gives them that continued courage to keep going," said Kernaghan