Inside the building becoming largest overnight winter homeless shelter
Ark Aid Street Mission has just weeks to convert a church building into a life-saving refuge from the cold this winter — and it’s going to take the community’s help to do it.
A day after city council narrowly approved the former daycare behind Bishop Cronyn Memorial Church at 432 William St. into 65 overnight shelter spaces this winter, CTV News was granted access by the agencies behind this winter’s Cold Weather Response to Homelessness.
“There were so many questions about what is the space exactly,” said Sarah Campbell, executive director of Ark Aid Street Mission. “I’m hoping that we can demonstrate that we’re closer, not further away, from the building being prepared. Our number one barrier is definitely going to be staffing.”
On Thursday, several councillors expressed skepticism about The Ark’s plan to quickly renovate and secure the proper occupancy approvals in time for the proposed Jan. 8, 2024 opening date.
“Start dates are in question, the building itself is not suitable for this,” argued Deputy Mayor Shawn Lewis during the lengthy debate.
With Campbell watching from the public viewing gallery, council eventually approved $1.4 million for the location, the largest component of 120 overnight spaces that will operate across four locations until May 31.
A tour of the mothballed space reveals its potential, including large rooms for mattresses, bathrooms on each floor, a laundry room, elevators, a private entrance, a small outdoor courtyard, and staffing areas.
The to-do list includes upgrading some child-sized toilets, fixing a leak in a stairwell, and installing an adequate security system.
However, renovating and outfitting the building isn’t Campbell’s greatest concern.
Sector-wide staffing shortages could require opening the shelter spaces in stages.
Sarah Campbell of Ark Aid Street Mission and Pam Hill of CMHA Thames Valley invite CTV News for a tour inside what will be London’s largest winter shelter. Nov. 29, 2023. (Daryl Newcombe/CTV News London)“If you have experience in human services, or you simply want to contribute, we can train you,” Campbell explained. “This is a great opportunity to serve our community in an important way.”
“The need is phenomenal this winter, and we are hearing that the need is increasing,” explained Pam Hill from Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) Thames Valley Addiction and Mental Health Services.
CMHA Thames Valley will be operating 25 overnight spaces between its Coffeehouse on Hamilton Road and My Sisters’ Place.
“The urgency has caused us to think more deeply about the possibilities and to waste nothing,” Hill said.
Both organizations operating winter overnight spaces have committed to meaningful communication with the surrounding neighbourhoods.
“We have experience working with this community. We know what winter beds are like and we know that the sooner we can engage with the community the better,” Campbell said.
PHOTO GALLERY: Inside look at London overnight shelter
“Our goal of course is always to mitigate those problems long before the neighbours have to deal with them in anyway,” added Hill.
To get the overnight spaces in the former daycare open in early January, The Ark will need people willing to assist with the renovations and cleaning — both volunteers and professional tradespeople.
Campbell is looking for Londoners to rally to the call.
“I am concerned,” admitted Campbell. “If we are unable to meet those timelines it will be because of that human element. The reality of that we will do everything we can and open in a phased approach so that the most people get inside and get warmth as we are able to.”
An estimated 2,000 Londoners are experiencing homelessness, including about 600 high-needs individuals.
The 120 overnight cold weather spaces approved by council across four locations will cost $3 million.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
London Top Stories
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE Inside the building becoming largest overnight winter homeless shelter
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Claims of toxic workplace at CSIS absolutely 'devastating': PM says
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says allegations of a toxic workplace culture, involving harassment and sexual assault at Canada's spy agency are 'devastating' and 'absolutely unacceptable.'
TREND LINE Liberals and NDP tied in ballot support, Conservatives 19 points ahead: Nanos
The governing minority Liberals' decline in the polls has now placed them in a tie for support with their confidence-and-supply partners the NDP, while the Conservatives are now 19 points ahead, according Nanos' latest ballot tracking.
Sask. premier says province will stop collecting carbon levy on electric heat
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe says the province intends to stop collecting the carbon levy on electric heat.
Filmmakers in Bruce Peninsula 'accidentally' discover 128-year-old shipwreck
Yvonne Drebert and Zach Melnick were looking for invasive mussels when they found something no has laid on eyes for 128 years.
Alternative healer faces manslaughter charge over woman's death at a U.K. slapping therapy workshop
An alternative healer who advocates a technique known as 'slapping therapy' was charged Thursday over the death of a woman at one of his workshops in England seven years ago.
A holiday meal in Canada will be an 'expensive proposition': food lab
Celebrating with your family this December could come with increased expenses as data shows many traditional holiday foods are going up in price.
Watch this: Kayaker drops 20 metres from Arctic Circle waterfall
Heart-racing video shows 32-year-old Spanish kayaker Aniol Serrasolses paddling through rapids and ice tunnels before plunging 20 metres down an icy waterfall off Svalbard, Norway.
A 'predator' at CSIS: B.C. officers allege rape, harassment and a toxic workplace culture
Four officers with the B.C. CSIS physical surveillance unit who say it was a toxic workplace where bullying, harassment and worse went unchecked, and where young female officers were victimized.
opinion Don Martin: With Trudeau resignation fever rising, a Conservative nightmare appears
With speculation rising that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will follow his father's footsteps in the snow to a pre-election resignation, political columnist Don Martin focuses on one Liberal cabinet minister who's emerging as leadership material -- and who stands out as a fresh-faced contrast to the often 'angry and abrasive' leader of the Conservatives.
Kitchener
-
Fire at Kitchener encampment
Details are limited at this point, but the flames, which were captured on video, started around 7 a.m.
-
Kitchener Centre voters heading to polls for byelection
There will soon be a new MPP representing Kitchener Centre.
-
Kitchener seeing a gradual increase in tiny homes
There's been a gradual increase in building permits for backyard homes in Kitchener. But these tiny homes aren't necessarily small.
Windsor
-
Senior allegedly assaulted by man rummaging through his recycling bins
The Windsor Police Major Crimes Unit is asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect in an assault on a senior in Forest Glade.
-
Essex man charged after allegedly luring child online
Chatham-Kent Police Service Internet Child Exploitation Unit (ICE) investigators have arrested and charged a 65-year-old Essex man for allegedly luring a child online.
-
UWindsor event helps high school students plan ahead
High schoolers looking to get a glimpse into university life will have the chance to learn first hand at the University of Windsor on Saturday.
Barrie
-
'Burnt to the ground': Blue Mountains new townhouses destroyed by fire
An early morning fire raged through and destroyed four new townhouses in the Blue Mountains
-
Shelter launches holiday adoption campaign to address surge in surrendered cats
A holiday adoption campaign is back at the Georgian Triangle Humane Society to help the shelter reduce the number of cats amid a surge in feline surrenders in the past year.
-
Here's when to expect Essa Road under Highway 400 to be closed for bridge demolition
A section of Essa Road under Highway 400 from Fairview Road to Ardagh Road will be temporarily closed to complete the Essa Road bridge demolition.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury bike patrol officer takes down accused downtown drug dealer
A Sudbury police officer patrolling downtown on a bicycle arrested a suspect after allegedly seeing a drug deal go down Wednesday.
-
opinion
opinion Don Martin: With Trudeau resignation fever rising, a Conservative nightmare appears
With speculation rising that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will follow his father's footsteps in the snow to a pre-election resignation, political columnist Don Martin focuses on one Liberal cabinet minister who's emerging as leadership material -- and who stands out as a fresh-faced contrast to the often 'angry and abrasive' leader of the Conservatives.
-
Man who committed four murders in the Sault found with rifle, revolver, police say
Bobbie Halleart, the man who shot and killed his three children and a 41-year-old woman Oct. 23 in the Sault, was found with a .38 calibre revolver and a rifle, police said Thursday.
Ottawa
-
Over 1,500 Ottawa properties audited under Vacant Unit Tax
The City of Ottawa says it has audited 1,525 properties through the Vacant Unit Tax process, with more residences being subject to a review in the coming months.
-
OPP identify body of man found in Ottawa River more than six years ago
Ontario Provincial Police say advances in DNA testing helped to identify a man whose remains were found along the Ottawa River east of Ottawa, more than six years ago.
-
Distress Centre of Ottawa joins new mental health 9-8-8 network
The main mental health crisis hotline for the city of Ottawa is partnering with the new nationwide, three digit suicide crisis helpline launched by the Government of Canada.
Toronto
-
Popular east-end brewery pushed out of Toronto due to high price of real estate
A popular east-end Toronto brewery has been forced to relocate to Stouffville after their landlord announced his plans to sell the building and an affordable alternative elsewhere in the city was financially out of reach.
-
Ontario to ban cannabis in homes offering childcare, increase retail stores for operators
Ontario is banning the growing of cannabis in homes offering childcare services while increasing the number of stores retailers can operate in the province.
-
Over 14 kg of suspected cocaine found in commercial aircraft at Toronto Pearson
Over 14 kg of suspected cocaine was found in an aircraft at Toronto Pearson International Airport on Nov. 3, 2023, according to the Canadian Border Services Agency (CBSA).
Montreal
-
Tens of thousands of Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu residents remain without water
Thousands of Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu residents will be without water for at least another day. The city said on Thursday that repair work on the water main break will continue on Thursday and that the over-55,000 residents in around 26,000 homes, businesses and institutions will remain without water.
-
'We will not apologize for celebrating Christmas': Quebec politicians unite to defend holiday
The national assembly in Quebec City unanimously adopted a motion on Wednesday to defend Christmas.
-
Montreal police arrest two men alleged to be part of an international theft network
Montreal police have arrested two suspects in connection with a pair of break-ins in the Town of Mount Royal (TMR) and the Saint-Leonard borough. Police say the two men may be linked to an international theft network known as the South American Theft Groups.
Atlantic
-
Geomagnetic storm could bring aurora viewing in the Maritimes Thursday night
The Space Weather Prediction Center of the United States is predicting the likely occurrence of a strong geomagnetic storm Thursday night, creating an aurora active enough it could be spotted in the Maritimes.
-
P.E.I. councillor suspended, fined $500 for posting anti-Indigenous sign
A municipal councillor in eastern Prince Edward Island has been ordered to pay a $500 fine for displaying a sign on his property denying the existence of residential school graves.
-
Halifax police investigating discovery of human remains in Armdale area
Police in Halifax say they are investigating after human remains were found in the Armdale area Tuesday.
Winnipeg
-
New Manitoba credit union could be in the works
A trio of financial institutions in the province are exploring the idea of combining their operations and creating a new credit union in Manitoba.
-
RCMP search for suspect who set fire to home with children inside
Manitoba RCMP is searching for a suspect who set fire to a home in West St. Paul with young children inside.
-
Province introduces new cabinet position representing southern Manitoba
The Manitoba government is creating a new position to represent southern Manitoba.
Calgary
-
Polar bears make a splash at Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo's Wild Canada
Coming face-to-face with polar bears, tracking otters gliding through the water and watching caribou prancing delighted guests at the Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo the day before the public unveiling of its newly renovated exhibit.
-
RCMP to lead investigation into arrest of Calgary brothers
The Calgary Police Service says the RCMP will be stepping in to conduct a full investigation into the charges that were laid and later stayed against two teens in a fatal shooting in Marlborough Park earlier this month.
-
Calgary’s Riddell family makes $25M donation to advance cancer research
Calgary’s Riddell family gifted $25 million Thursday to an ongoing campaign aimed at advancing groundbreaking cancer research and providing world class care to Albertans.
Edmonton
-
4 teens rescued from sex trafficking, 3 teens facing charges: police
Four teens have been rescued in a months-long human trafficking investigation and three teens are facing charges, police in Edmonton announced on Thursday.
-
2 injured in 107 Avenue, 142 Street traffic circle crash
Two people were taken to hospital Thursday morning after a crash in west Edmonton.
-
'Toxic and abusive': Former staffers accuse Jennifer Rice of bullying while Edmonton councillor dodges questions
Rookie Edmonton city councillor Jennifer Rice is refusing to respond to allegations that she bullied, belittled and yelled at staff members; claims the mayor says are "deeply concerning" and worthy of investigation.
Vancouver
-
Calls for B.C. moratorium on evicting homeless campers as temperatures drop
With winter approaching, there are calls for the B.C. government to impose a seasonal moratorium on evicting homeless campers from their tents – something advocates describe as inhumane and unnecessary.
-
22 fires in 24 hours: Vancouver firefighters continue seeing record-breaking number of calls
Vancouver firefighters were called to 22 fires in 24 hours this week as the department continues to respond to record-breaking demand for its services.
-
Man wearing Santa suit arrested after waving replica gun in Victoria, police say
A man in a Santa suit was arrested after he was reportedly seen waving a gun in downtown Victoria Wednesday morning.