Inquest announced in death of London man shot by police
Police tape surrounds a home on Duchess Avenue where a man died following a confrontation with police early on Friday, Dec. 23, 2016.
CTV London
Published Wednesday, March 13, 2019 2:00PM EDT
The Office of the Chief Coroner will be conducting an inquest into the 2016 death of a London man at the hands of police.
CTV News has confirmed that the coroner will be looking into the Dec. 23, 2016 shooting death of Samuel Maloney.
He was killed by officers after he fired a crossbow at police and ran at an officer with a hatchet.
Neither a date nor location for the inquest has yet to be released.
The province's Special Investigations Unit has already cleared police in the shooting.
Maloney's common-law wife Melissa Facciolo, who witnessed his killing, has launched a $17-million lawsuit against the London Police Service.