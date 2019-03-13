

CTV London





The Office of the Chief Coroner will be conducting an inquest into the 2016 death of a London man at the hands of police.

CTV News has confirmed that the coroner will be looking into the Dec. 23, 2016 shooting death of Samuel Maloney.

He was killed by officers after he fired a crossbow at police and ran at an officer with a hatchet.

Neither a date nor location for the inquest has yet to be released.

The province's Special Investigations Unit has already cleared police in the shooting.

Maloney's common-law wife Melissa Facciolo, who witnessed his killing, has launched a $17-million lawsuit against the London Police Service.